Skip to main content

Pragtical

The practical and pragmatic code editor

Code completion with LSP
Easily configure the editor
Quickly find project files

Lightweight

~50 MB of RAM, ~10 MB of disk space. Pragtical runs on many devices without performance issues.

Powerful

Syntax highlighting, multiple cursors, command palette and many more. LSP and other features are available as plugins.

Hyperextensible

Pragtical allows you to extend the editor via Lua and its C API. Documentation is available for many parts of the editor.

Cross-platform

Built on SDL, C and Lua, Pragtical runs on Windows, Linux and macOS. Porting to other systems is trivial.

Easy to Use

Easily change your editor settings, color theme, key bindings and installed plugins configuration using the graphical settings manager.

Free & Open Source

Pragtical is licensed under the MIT license. No telemetry or data collection.

Recent Blog Posts

Pragtical v3.7.0 Release

2025-08-13

Better colors, better performance, new Diff Viewer, SDL3 port and a seasoned dosage of new features, fixes and enhancements! Many of the new feature…

Read More

Pragtical v3.6.0 Release

2025-07-30

Many Enhancements, Fixes, and New Features! This release includes so many changes that it's a bit hard to summarize — but here we go, so lock your s…

Read More

Pragtical v3.5.2 Release

2025-03-14

Some fixes, build system corrections, and some new features! This release consists mostly of fixes with some minor new additions. One of the relevan…

Read More
Read all posts →