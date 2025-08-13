Lightweight
~50 MB of RAM, ~10 MB of disk space. Pragtical runs on many devices without performance issues.
Powerful
Syntax highlighting, multiple cursors, command palette and many more. LSP and other features are available as plugins.
Hyperextensible
Pragtical allows you to extend the editor via Lua and its C API. Documentation is available for many parts of the editor.
Cross-platform
Built on SDL, C and Lua, Pragtical runs on Windows, Linux and macOS. Porting to other systems is trivial.
Easy to Use
Easily change your editor settings, color theme, key bindings and installed plugins configuration using the graphical settings manager.
Free & Open Source
Pragtical is licensed under the MIT license. No telemetry or data collection.
